Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate Their 10-Year Anniversary

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary just shortly after welcoming their second child together.

Pink took to Instagram with a photo of her and Hart sharing a kiss at the 2012 Video Music Awards.

With the sweet pic she captioned, “Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum 👅 that’s one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I’m very lucky to be able to say that you’re mine. Thanks for sticking around. 💘”

The two started dating in 2001 and married in Costa Rica in 2006. The currently two share 5-year-old daughter Willow and 1-month-old Jameson.

Congrats to the happy couple!

