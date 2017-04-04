Photos Reveal An Intensely Thin Tara Reid

Surprising new photos surfaced showing a shockingly thin Tara Reid. The 41-year-old actress was spotted arriving at LAX airport Monday uncharacteristically covered up.

The Sharknado star appeared worlds away from her red carpet look as she wore a pair of loose-fitting Adidas tracksuit pants and an oversized heather-blue hoody. She looked comfy and casual and we can see the actress drowned in her baggy clothing.

The hoody was obviously several sizes too big for Reid, which acted to highlight her thin frame.

Her figure has gone up and down through the years but it doesn’t seem to bother her much. Just check her out in the video below getting temporary tattoos with Steve Aoki.

This isn’t the first time Reid has startled viewers with her thin figure. In 2016, she got into the holiday spirit for the Halloween weekend dressed up in a red bandeau, a matching feather-lined skirt and a Santa hat. But the sexy attire wasn’t what fans noticed, it was her frail physique.

#tarareid #beforeandafter #throwback #celebrity #hollywood A post shared by This is not that serious 🍦🍬🍭🍩🍫 (@sweet.celebrities) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:25am PST

After years of suffering from body scrutiny from the public eye, the star got candid about her body image. She told People in 2008: “I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting.”

“I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time. But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks,” Reid continued. “That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.”

Reid soared to fame in 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, where she played trophy wife Bunny, before winning parts in huge Hollywood movies, including recurring roles in the American Pie franchise.

