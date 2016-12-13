Pharrell Williams Reveals Whether He Will Ever Return to ‘The Voice’

It doesn’t seem like Pharrell Williams will be returning to The Voice anytime soon. After all, he is a busy man!

The 43-year-old talked to PEOPLE about the music competition show and said, “I think they’re doing fine without me, and I gotta work.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams joined The Voice in 2014 during its seventh season and remained in the red chair until he left after season 10 in May. Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys replaced both him and Christina Aguilera for season 11 alongside veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Although he may not be on the show, he is keeping Voice coaches involved in his current music. Williams and Keys have teamed up to write a duet for the upcoming film Hidden Figures.

“We worked on a song called ‘Apple’ for [Hidden Figures] and it sounds amazing,” he says about the track.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!