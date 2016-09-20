Phantasm: Ravager Trailer Brings Back The Tall Man

The nightmare began in 1979 when teenage boys Mike (Michael Baldwin), his older brother Jody (Bill Thornbury), and best friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister) first met The Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) in the cult classic horror film Phantasm.

The Tall Man is returning for Phantasm: Ravager, the 5th and final film in the franchise. The upcoming film also marks Scrimm’s last performance following his unfortunate death this past January.

You can watch the brand new trailer for Phantasm: Ravager below:

The original film followed Mike, Jody and Reggie as they tried to take down the infamous and quite terrifying Tall Man, who a supernatural and malevolent undertaker who turned the dead into dwarf zombies to do his evil bidding – taking over the world.

Phantasm was a low-budget horror flick starring no-name actors, but a rather dream like narrative and eerie visuals made the film a cult hit and the Tall Man became a legend, creepy spheres and all.

Phatasm: Ravager will reunite Baldwin, Thornbury, Bannister, and Scrimm (who died in January at the age of 89) once again to battle The Tall Man for the last time.

Director and writer Don Coscarelli disussed how the final film will end the franchise:

“There’s some new iterations of those brain-shucking spheres and a lot of good stuff that the fans will enjoy. It ties up a lot of the storylines and answers some questions that fans have had.”

As Scrimm’s very last performance, we’re looking forward to revisiting The Tall Man one more time in the final chapter of the ongoing franchise, providing he spawns many more nightmares as soon as we close our eyes.

A remastered version of the original Phantasm and Phantasm: Ravager will be available on VOD on October 4 before they both release in theaters on October 7.