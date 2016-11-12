People Everywhere Are Wearing a Safety Pin as a Silent Protest Against Donald Trump

While some Americans are protesting their disapproval of President-elect Donald Trump on the streets of Seattle, New York, Arizona, and even Canada — some are choosing to protest silently. The LGBT community, Muslims, minorities, and many other groups are wearing safety pins to prove to the world and the next president that they are a “safe space.”

Many people are fearing the harsh rules Trump has promised to put into place if and when he became president – and now that’s becoming a reality for everyone. The main drive for Trump’s campaign called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., lewd comments of people of color, and derogatory statements about women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#safetypin A photo posted by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on Nov 11, 2016 at 10:10am PST

Safety for all. #safetypin #solidarity #lovenothate A photo posted by @tamaraberg on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:21pm PST

People across the nation are jumping on board and wearing a safety pin on their chest to voice their opinion.

One Instagram user wrote, “I wear a safety pin to show that immigrants, refugees, and anyone else threatened by the hate & fear mongering of Trump and many of his supporters can know that I care and will do all I can to combat xenophobia, racism, sexism, and ableism.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.