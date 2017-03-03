Penelope Disick Ranks The Kardashian Sisters In Hilarious Video

Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope, is beyond adorable and hilarious in the latest Snapchat video.

The child didn’t hold back while dishing about her aunts, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, in the hilarious video recorded while the 4-year-old filmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, alongside her dad, Scott Disick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the cute clip, Penelope shyly reveals that her 7-year-old brother, Mason, crowned Kim the “nicest and the friendliest” of the bunch.

“And Koko [Khloe] is the craziest with the biggest butt?” Kim can be heard saying while recording the toddler. “She does have the biggest butt,” the mother of two adds before panning the camera over to Khloe’s rear end.

Penelope made more than one appearance on social media on Thursday, as mom Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet #TBT Thursday snap cuddling up to her daughter with the caption, “Missing our Nantucket nights.”

Missing our Nantucket nights. ✨ Our bedtime routine, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

When she’s not enjoying girl time with mom, Penelope and her bestie, North West, are casually melting hearts with their adorable fashion. The cousins, who have been known to rock matching outfits, donned stylish personalized jackets for Valentine’s Day.

More News:

[H/T ET]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!