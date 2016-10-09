Paula Deen Is Returning to Television With a New Cooking Show

The former Food Network star is making a comeback three years after the scandal where she was accused of racism. As a result, she lost her show and many endorsement deals, however, she’ll be back on TV in her new show Positively Paula, Cosmopolitan reports.

Fans can feel right at home with the star because the show will take place in her Savannah home, and of course feature her friends, family and surprise guests.

Deen had admitted to using racial slurs in the workplace in 2013 after a racial discrimination lawsuit was brought on by an employee,”I want to apologize to everybody for the wrong that I’ve done. I want to learn and grow from this,” Deen said in an apology video then. “Inappropriate and hurtful language is totally, totally unacceptable.”

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the queen of cooking on TV. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 and appeared in an online cookinsg show through her website. Also, she was recently on Celebrity Family Feud.

It looks like reality TV is doing her a lot of good again.

Catch her new show Positively Paula beginning October 15 in selective areas in the country, which are posted on her website.

“I am so excited to invite my friends from around the country into my home kitchen each week,” Deen said. “We are going to have an incredible time cooking up a storm and sharing the most special memories.”