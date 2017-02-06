Patriots Owner Reveals Tom Brady’s Mom Has Been Undergoing Chemotherapy

When Tom Brady‘s mom, Galynn Brady, joined her son on the field Sunday night to celebrate his Super Bowl win, it was clearly an emotional moment for both of them. Brady had previously dedicated the game to his mother, who has been battling an undisclosed illness for 18 months, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NESN Sunday night that Galynn underwent chemotherapy and radiation during the 2016 football season.

“I spoke to [Brady] in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Kraft said. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

It was previously revealed that Galynn had been battling an illness, and while her son did not elaborate, he did tell reporters during a press conference Wednesday that the past year has been “tough” for his family.

"It takes a team. And so much love."

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” People reports Brady as saying. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, Brady shared a pair of sweet snapshots to Instagram with his mom, posting one photo of himself and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., giving Galynn a kiss, and another of his family, including his three kids and wife Gisele Bundchen.

“It takes a team,” he wrote. “And so much love.”

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!!

Bundchen also shared her own sweet photo to her Instagram story, posting a heartwarming shot of her husband and his mom sharing an emotional moment after the big win.

“We love you grammy!” the model wrote.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com