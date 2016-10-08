Paris Jackson Shares Tender Moment With Cancer-Stricken Mom Debbie Rowe

Aww.

Paris Jackson is sticking by her mama during a difficult time. The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson shared a sweet photo of herself kissing her formerly estranged mother Debbie Rowe’s bare head while visiting her at the hospital. It was revealed in July that Rowe was diagnosed with breast cancer, E! News reports.

“I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. Love you mom,” Jackson captioned the photo.

Rowe is also the mother of Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince Michael and hasn’t been photographed with her children in years. Prince and Jackson were previously under the guardianship of Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine after he died in 2009.

Rowe was awarded supervised visitation rights with her children at the time.

The last time Rowe and Jackson were publicly seen together was in April of 2013, but Paris reportedly got back into contact with her mother after the cancer diagnosis went public.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com