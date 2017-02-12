Paris Jackson Shares Sweet Photo With Mom, Who Just Completed Chemotherapy

Paris Jackson is enjoying some quality time with her mama!

On Thursday, Jackson took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and her mother, Debbie Rowe, showing off their huge smiles.

Last month, the young Jackson revealed that Rowe was officially done with her chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer last July.

“My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f–kin fabulous???” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Rowe holding up a sign that read, “Chemo done!”

Rowe started her treatment last August, telling Entertainment Tonight that she was undergoing six treatments of chemo once every three weeks, followed by radiation every day for five weeks.

“She’s my rock, she’s amazing,” Rowe said of Jackson. “She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out. For her to kiss my bald head, [her love] is pretty unconditional.”

