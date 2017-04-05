Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Beau In Stunning New Instagram Post

Paris Hilton must really be head-over-hills for her beau Chris Zylka! The 36-year-old socialite took to Instagram to share some pics of her and her man at the premiere of the HBO hit-series, The Leftovers.

The businesswoman looked gorgeous in the Instagram pic wearing a maroon lace dress, which she wore over a black bandeau and a skirt. She completed the look with matching maroon lipstick and black heels, and she wore her blonde hair straight down.

The actor, 31, looked quite dapper in a gray suit, a white button-down shirt and a maroon tie that coordinated with his date’s outfit.

She captioned the pic: “Excited for my love’s show #TheLeftOvers premiere tonight! Love my hot date!”

Hilton has been gushing over her handsome new man on social media since they began dating back in February. Monday she shared a black-and-white photo of her and Zylka leaning in for a kiss on Instagram.

Hilton captioned the adorable pic: “He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away. He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it’s so hard to turn away….”

She followed that snap up with a black and white photo of Zylka alone, wearing a suit, writing, “My #MC now & forever.”

Hilton previously dated businessman Thomas Gross, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, Greek billionaire heir Stavros Niarchos and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Zylka was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth.

The Leftovers returns to HBO for its final season on Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

