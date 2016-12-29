Former BFF’s Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have officially reunited. The two reality stars hung out together at Kris Jenner’s star-studded annual Christmas Eve bash.

Paris Hilton shared a snap on Twitter with the caption: “Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian.”

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wSg7FAOOtU — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 28, 2016

After Hilton tweeted the photo on Tuesday night, her followers went absolutely crazy. Many social media users were happy to see the two together, while others recalled the days when Kim was Paris’ personal assistant.

Even though Kim Kardashian didn’t choose to share any snaps on her own, photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ star surfaced on several of her famous siblings’ social media accounts.

On Monday, Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner shared a group photo with Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim. The Lip Kit creator posted the picture with the caption: “Kendall where u at ?”

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Seen in both the picture with Kylie, and the one with Paris, Kim was donning a shimmering, skin-tight dress that showed off her famous figure. Most noticeably, the 36-year-old Selfish author was rocking an all-new accessory: a silver lip ring.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, clearly loved the new bling. In a Snapchat video, Khloe said: “How to die? How dope is my f***ing sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a** b*tch, Kim!”

The party was clearly a holiday bash for the ages, and likely a much needed moment of joy given Kim Kardashian’s recent personal problems. The reality star is reportedly going through an extremely tumultuous period in her marriage to Kanye, and sources close the couple believe they might be headed for a divorce. Learn more here.

Do you remember when Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton’s personal assistant?

[H/T Twitter: Paris Hilton]