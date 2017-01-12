Parents Charged With Murder After Girl Is Found In Worst Way Possible

A missing Ohio girl was found on Tuesday after her body was “concealed” inside her parent’s restaurant.

5-year-old Ashley Zhao was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday. Her parents, Mingming Chen and Liang J. Zhao, reported her missing.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Chen reported to law enforcement officials that her dauhgter Ashley was missing. When the search commenced on Tuesday morning, the police were operating under the assumption that the young girl had wandered away from the restaurant.

Chen explained to the investigators on the case that the last time she saw her daughter was before she went to lay down while her parents took over duties in the restaurant.

A statewide child advisory was issued and locals tagged in to help the police find Ashley.The dogs were called in to scour the wooded area behind the restaurant, but their presence would prove unnecessary.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement officials found Ashley Zhao’s body at the family’s restaurant Ang’s Asian Cuisine in North Canton, Ohio, according to Daily Mail.

Judging by the evidence, the police are now of the belief that Mingming Chen, Ashley’s mother, forcefully punched her in the head multiple times with her right fist.

Ashley’s father, Liang J. Zhao, found his daughter on the ground, according to ABC5. When Zhao discovered Ashley’s body, she had a green liquid coming from her mouth. He tried washing the liquid off of her face, but then realized she was not breathing, the Stark County Sheriff’s Department says.

In an attempt to revive his daughter, Zhao performed CPR on Ashley. However, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Chen has been accused of murder and felonious assault while Zhao has been charged with complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to murder.

