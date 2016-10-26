Parent Has Perfect Response When Son Needs Permission Slip to Read ‘Fahrenheit 451’

When his son came home with a note from school requesting permission to read the book Fahrenheit 451, Daily Show head writer Daniel Radosh knew exactly what to say.

(Photo: Amazon.com )

The comedy writer spotted the note’s irony from a mile away and responded with a witty, albeit snarky, message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As his son’s hand-written permission slip explained, the book has been “challenged” over the years due to the fact that it talks about burning bibles and uses profanity.

tfw your kid’s school makes you sign a permission slip so he can read Fahrenheit 451 📚 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9lmD8vKTu — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) October 24, 2016

“I love this letter! What a wonderful way to introduce students to the theme of Fahrenheit 451 that books are so dangerous that the institutions of society — schools and parents — might be willing to team up against children to prevent them from reading one,” the father wrote.

He shared a picture of the permission slip and his own response on Twitter where it has gone viral. People are applauding his response for its creativity and accuracy, though some question the teacher’s intention. It’s possible the note was sent home in order to spark the exact response Radosh had, as it was part of an assignment for Banned Books Week.

This story first appeared at Womanista.