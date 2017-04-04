Pamela Anderson Reveals Skintight Floral Dress

In the ’90s, the name “Pamela Anderson” was synonymous with “Buxom Bombshell,” as the actress was one of the most sought-after talents at the time. After being discovered in the crowd at a sporting event, she was featured in multiple Playboy centerfolds, scored a role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, and even starred as the titular character in the sci-fi dystopia film Barb Wire. It’s been two decades since Anderson’s height of fame, but she recently proved her figure is as impressive as ever in figure-hugging dress. You can see the photos over at the Daily Mail.

The corset-style dress not only clung to the 49-year-old’s hourglass figure, but also featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display.

The actress appeared at Coco de Mer launch party in London, fueling rumors about her romantic relationship with Julian Assange, who lives in London. Anderson might have appeared at the event solo, but she spent much of the night dancing up a storm.

Although Anderson hasn’t been as active in movies and TV since her superstardom in the ’90s, she has spent much of her time devoted to organizations that promote the humane treatment of animals.

While visiting the United Kingdom, Anderson promised Ireland’s Prime Minister Taoiseach Enda Kennya pint of Guinness if he supported a ban on circuses that used wild animals in their shows, solely for the purposes of profits.

Her please to Kennya was posted on PETA’s website, which read, “Animals in circuses never benefit from ‘the luck of the Irish.’ Instead, they’re denied everything that is natural and important to them. Today, most decent people see animal circuses for what they are: cruelty.”

She continued, “I truly hope Ireland seizes this opportunity to implement a national ban and joins the ever-growing list of countries that have banished this archaic form of so-called entertainment.”

Anderson presented the Prime Minister with the enviable offer, “I would love nothing more than to raise a glass of Guinness (I hear it’s vegan now!) with you when that day arrives.”

Whether it’s the ’90s or 2017, it’s hard to turn down an offer like that from Pamela Anderson, but the Prime Minister has yet to respond.

