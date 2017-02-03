Pamela Anderson Stuns With Beautiful New Look

Pamela Anderson debuted an all-new look and the 49-year-old is almost unrecognizable.

During an appearance at an award gala in Paris at the end of January, Anderson looked drastically different from her red bathing suit Baywatch days.

Check out the photos of Pamela Anderson here.

The former Playboy model went for a natural look without the heavy eye shadow like she has done in the past. She ditched her bleach blonde locks for a warmer beige color with highlights.

While Anderson went with more of a make-under on her face and hair, the actress flaunted her busty figure in a Vivienne Westwood ballgown dress that was covered in a print of faces, according to TODAY.

This isn’t the only time that Pamela Anderson has shown off her stunning good looks. On Thursday, the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to post a new photo that flaunted her famously curvy figure.

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Since posting on social media, Pam’s photo racked up more than 2k likes.

When Pam isn’t debuting new looks and posting on social media, she regularly takes to her website to journal about her life.

Her latest entry was dated February 2, and Pamela dished on a bevy of details about her personal life.

One question she addressed in the journal was whether sex was “important” to her.

“Of course, and so is self exploration,” she wrote. “It is the key to finding our bliss – I wish everyone beautiful sexual experiences. I fear the world might forget how to make love in this age of instant gratification.”

Pamela also spilled on what she believes are the secret ingredients to having a happy marriage/relationship.

“Freedom, romance, and trust,” she wrote.

To keep up with Pamela Anderson, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Pamela Anderson’s new look? Do you prefer the natural look or heavier makeup?

[H/T TODAY]