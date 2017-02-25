Pamela Anderson Poses Naked In Public For Racy New Photo Shoot

Ever since gracing the cover of Playboy in October of 1989, Pamela Anderson has never shied away from exposing her assets for the camera lens. From modeling gigs to films to starring in the hit TV show Baywatch, Anderson’s figure made her one of the most sought-after talents throughout the ’90s. Anderson was the last model to be featured nude in Playboy when the company announced it would no longer feature naked women, a promise they have now gone back on. The 49-year-old recently posed in the buff while on the streets of London for French photographer David LaChapelle.

You can see more photos by heading to the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Bad Boy of Ballet and the Bombshell directed by David LaChapelle A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

The actress strolled through the streets in a massive fur coat, which we can assume was fake considering her activism for the humane treatment of animals.

UP NEXT: Pamela Anderson Reveals A Legendary, Cleavage-Filled Pic

The shoot featured Anderson getting comfortable and cozy with Russian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin who was tasked with keeping the star warm while he was fully-clothed.

Recently, Anderson was named spokesperson for Coco De Mer and starred in a Valentine’s Day advertisement that encourages viewers to take matters of sexual gratification into their own hands.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]