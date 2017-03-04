Pamela Anderson Flaunts Her Figure In Barely-There ‘Dress’

It’s been more than two decades since Pamela Anderson first graced the cover of Playboy after being discovered in the stands at a sporting event. However, based on her choice of attire and participation in various racy photo shoots, the former Baywatch star clearly knows she’s still got it, even at the age of 49. While celebrating Paris Fashion Week, Anderson hit the town in an incredibly low-cut dress that also showed off plenty of her torso.

You can see more photos of the revealing dress by heading over to the Daily Mail.

The actress has been spotted all over Europe recently, from posing in the buff for a photo shoot in London to partying hard into the wee hours of the night. Not seen with Anderson in Paris is WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who Anderson has recently been romantically linked to. She won’t confirm or deny any of the rumors, but they two have been spotted frequently together over the past few months.

During a recent talk show appearance, Anderson said of Assange, “I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husband combined!”

