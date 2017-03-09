Pamela Anderson Posts Busty Pic With Skintight Shirt

Pamela Anderson is continuing with her black and white photo post on social media, but this time she has shared a very sexy pic.

In the photo we see Pamela in a tight black t-shirt, braless with her platinum blonde hair flowing down her head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She is staring intently in the opposite direction but she looks fantastic. She didn’t caption the picture, but there was obviously no need for one.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:36am PST

She also shared an image of herself topless wearing black sunglasses and a large necklace with a cross.

Again her hair is caressing her face and she is giving a slight smile. No caption on this picture as well, but again no need for one.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:36am PST

The former Baywatch star was spotted recently at Paris Fashion Week supporting designer and fellow vegan Stella McCartney. The star replaced her over the top makeup and cleavage baring ensemble with a new conservative look.

Pamela wore a black dress with a crew neckline and faux white leather pumps, she pulled her blonde hair back into a bun and wore minimal makeup. She posted a pic of herself alongside actress Salma Hayek and both looked stunning.

#pamela #salma #stella A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:04am PST

More News:

[H/T instagram, pamelaanderson]