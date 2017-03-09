Pamela Anderson Posts Busty Pic With Skintight Shirt

Pamela Anderson is continuing with her black and white photo post on social media, but this time she has shared a very sexy pic.
In the photo we see Pamela in a tight black t-shirt, braless with her platinum blonde hair flowing down her head.
Videos by PopCulture.com
She is staring intently in the opposite direction but she looks fantastic. She didn’t caption the picture, but there was obviously no need for one.
She also shared an image of herself topless wearing black sunglasses and a large necklace with a cross.
Again her hair is caressing her face and she is giving a slight smile. No caption on this picture as well, but again no need for one.
The former Baywatch star was spotted recently at Paris Fashion Week supporting designer and fellow vegan Stella McCartney. The star replaced her over the top makeup and cleavage baring ensemble with a new conservative look.
Pamela wore a black dress with a crew neckline and faux white leather pumps, she pulled her blonde hair back into a bun and wore minimal makeup. She posted a pic of herself alongside actress Salma Hayek and both looked stunning.
A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on
More News:
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Will Not Film Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ Due to Split
- Mariah Carey Reveals Cleavage-Filled ‘Good Morning’ Pic
- Kelly Osbourne Reveals Scary Details On Mom Sharon’s Surgery
[H/T instagram, pamelaanderson]