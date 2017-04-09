Palm Sunday Church Bombings In Egypt Kill 37, Wound Dozens

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for attacks on two churches that occurred Sunday morning in Egypt.

The first attack killed 26 and wounded more than 70 as bombs tore through the Saint George church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta. In the second, an explosion rocked Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, leaving another 11 dead and 35 wounded, the Associated Press reports.

Each church was honoring Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter.

The attacks come two days after an attack in Sweden in which a van was driven into a crowd of people, killing four.

