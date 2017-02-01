Our Favorite Harry Potter Stars Reunited, Time For Everyone To Freak Out

Beloved actor, Jason Issacs, known for his role as Lucious Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, decided to host a small cast reunion. Where is the best place for a Harry Potter cast reunion? The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando Resort of course!

Isaacs had never been to the popular theme park, but he didn’t want to go alone. So, he called up his movie son, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, and his movie son’s enemy Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, and the three actors hit the park.

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

“Me, @tomfelton & @mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger,” Isaacs captioned a photo of the three Harry Potter alum behind the scenes at the park. “To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light.”

This meet-up was so spectacular and unexpected, that even JK Rowling herself retweeted the photo with a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Later, the three ran into another Potter alum, actor Warwick Davis, who played not only Charms teacher Professor Flitwick but also the grumpy Gringotts Bank goblin Griphook. Isaacs captioned that snap simply, “The Full Monty.”

Of course, the only way to truly experience everything the two Harry Potter-themed parks have to offer, the actors had to make their way into the crowds. They rode the rides, ate the themed food, and walked the streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade with fellow Potter fans – incognito, of course.

“Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandered around Universal’s #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito,” Isaacs noted on a shared photo of he and Felton in the park on Instagram. “A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical.”

Of course, Isaacs added, to his, and the franchise’s many devoted fans, “Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potteries who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant – even the tragically unSlytherin.”

No matter which house you associate with, every fan can appreciate watching this Slytherin turned Death Eater enjoy the parks. Now we just need a Potter, Weasley, Granger reunion to truly make our Harry Potter dreams come true.

[H/T E News]