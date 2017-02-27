Watch: Oscar Nominee Lin Manuel Miranda Breaks Down on the Red Carpet

As the stars arrive on the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Awards, the emotions are already running high.

Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is up for the Best Original Song category for his song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, got choked up on the red carpet talking with Ryan Seacrest when Seacrest surprised him with a video performance by some of the Hamilton cast. They sang a mashup of “How Far I’ll Go” and a couple Hamilton tunes and Miranda immediately teared up watching the performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If Miranda takes home the little gold statue tonight, he will be among the few Hollywood stars who have the rare, highly coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).

Miranda was accompanied on the red carpet by his mother and both were sporting ACLU support ribbons on their outfits.

Follow Womanista for exclusive coverage of the Oscars and shop our Womanista Approved Celeb Picks from Stars of the 2017 Academy Awards. Keep track of the night by downloading our predictions ballot and let us know who you think will take home Oscar!

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com