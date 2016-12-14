Orange Is The New Black Star Slams America’s Next Top Model For Lacking Diversity

Danielle Brooks plays Taystee on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, which takes place inside a women’s prison. The show features a diverse cast of characters, covering many genders, ethnicities, and sizes. Clearly, this is a lesson the actress wishes America’s Next Top Model would learn from. In a series of tweets, Brooks called attention to the show’s lack of plus size models, something that could potentially alienate the 67% of the female population, who are plus size.

This 1% thing is real. The world really disregards plus size. Watched #ANTM and not one contestant was plus, hell, not even a size 6 or 8. — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016

Even if producers felt well it’ll be hard for a plus size girl, show that ish. Let the world see how much work still needs to be done… — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016

for the 67% of women who are plus size. #seethe67 I can’t tell you how upsetting it was to watch #antm and how many seasons has it been now? — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 13, 2016

The actress, a vocal advocate for body diversity, recently wrote a letter for Refinery29 about not seeing plus size women being reflected in media, so Monday’s premiere of the latest season of America’s Next Top Model only echoed her feelings.

Brooks continued her thoughts on the lack of body diversity in media with the following Instagram post:

The modeling competition show has primarily featured thin models since its premiere in 2003, with a couple exceptions throughout the years. Supermodel Ashley Graham is one of this year’s hosts, hoped to feature a plus size model, saying “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen for this round, but that’s alright,” and adding, “Hopefully for season two — I’m looking for the woman who wins to be plus size. I think it would be so epic.”

