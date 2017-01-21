Olivia Wilde Tweets Sad And Terrifying Details About What Was Said At Trump Inauguration

Olivia Wilde took to Twitter to comment on a shocking detail about a first hand account at the Donald Trump Inauguration.

The Cowboys & Aliens star tweeted: “First hand report from inauguration crowd. Unreal.”

The 32-year-old actress was responding to social media user Jared Yates Sexton who wrote on Twitter: “You can’t walk a few feet without hearing a racial or homophobic slur.”

After posting about her disbelief in Sexton’s commentary on Trump’s Inauguration, many social media users lashed out against the mother of two.

Wilde came right back with a fiery respond and told her haters to quit telling her to “get over it.”

“Stop telling me to ‘get over it,’” she wrote. “Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up.”

Wilde has been outspoken in her criticism of Donald Trump. Over the course of the election process, she was quite vocal about her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

After Meryl Streep’s highly controversial Golden Globes speech in which the award-winning actress slammed Donald Trump, Olivia Wilde spoke out on the issue on social media to praise the Florence Foster Jenkins actress.

“Thank you, Meryl. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. It takes guts to stand up for love. Let’s all do the same every damn day until he’s gone.”

