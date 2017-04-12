Source Reveals Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Dumped Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers had reportedly called it quits earlier this year, with a new source confirming the reason behind the break-up.

As source speaking with Us Weekly confirm the long-running rumors of family turmoil and that they caused Rodgers to dump Munn.

Rumors have been dominant the couple’s relationship, with many saying Rodgers’ family despised Munn and believed she was using her relationship with Rodgers for her own gain. Rodgers and Munn were furious over this revelation, with the couple cutting off contact with Rodgers’ family.

“(They) went through a rough patch last summer,” the source said. “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”

Those rumors came to light via Rodgers’ brother, who won The Bachelorette last year. The star confirmed he and his brother were estranged and that he really missed having a relationship with him.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback had started dating back in 2014 with engagement rumors flourishing ever since.

While the couple has parted ways for now, Munn is still holding out for Rodgers before moving on.

“She is devastated,” the source said. “She hopes they can work things out and get back together.”

Munn’s career was been rising fast since her humble beginnings as a host on G4TV’s Attack of the Show. The actress is set for two 2018 blockbusters, The Predator and Ocean’s Eight, as well as a voice role in The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Rodgers is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Packers’ 2017 season when the team returns for preseason play in August.

What do you think of Munn’s and Rodger’s break-up?

