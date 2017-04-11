Woman Charged For Performing A Despicable Act Against A Taxi Driver

Police in Findlay, Ohio have a 23-year-old woman in custody at this time, who has been charged with first-degree rape and aggravated robbery stemming from an incident back in January.

Reportedly, Shortly before 4:30 am on Jan. 28th, Brittany Carter and two men who were with her got into a cab that was called to a hotel. It’s unclear at this time if they were staying at the hotel or if they called the cab.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once they were in the cab, Carter began performing “a sex act” on the taxi driver while one of the men, 20-year-old Corey Jackson, held a knife to his throat. The driver has not been identified other than to say that he’s 29 years old.

At some point, the three assailants stole $32 from the driver’s wallet and fled the scene.

Lt. Robert Ring, of the Findlay Police Department, told reporters that they have no motivation behind by Carter forced herself on the man, saying, “We don’t know why she did it. Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him.”

Carter was taken into custody at the Hancock County jail on March 10th. Her bond was set at $60,000. It’s unknown at this time if she has bonded out.

Corey Jackson and the third, unidentified, man that was with them are said to remain at large currently.

More News:

Casey Anthony’s Father Speaks Out, And It Is Brutal

Two Walmart Customers Discover Dead Bats In Their Salad

Watch: News Anchor Remains Composed While Reporting on Accident in Which Husband Died

A Horrifying New Detail Surfaces About Elton John And An Alleged Hitman

[H/T: New York Post]