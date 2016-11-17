Official Jackie Trailer Released

The official trailer for Jackie is finally here!

Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as the iconic First Lady, takes place in the days immediately following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The film offers a glimpse into the psychological aftermath of the traumatic event, and follows Jackie as struggles to maintain her husband’s legacy.

Jackie is set to hit theaters December 2!

