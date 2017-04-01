‘Fresh Prince’ Star Says There Will Be No Reunion Without Uncle Phil

Earlier this week, one photo on Instagram sent ’90s sitcom fans wild, as the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited for a charity event. The photo instantly created countless questions across social media, with one of the biggest being whether or not the cast would be interested in doing a reunion series, much like the Full House revival on Netflix, Fuller House. Actress Karyn Parsons revealed in an interview that a reunion series wouldn’t be happening without James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the series, because he tragically died in 2013.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Parsons, who played the ditzy Hilary on Fresh Prince, told the Daily Mail, “It [talks of a reunion] came up but it doesn’t feel like it at the moment, but never say never.” The actress added, “But it feels like an impossibility since James Avery died. I don’t know how we would do it without him. It definitely affects the entire dynamic of the group.”

Although most of the internet was pretty excited to see the group together, one cast member took to her Facebook page to express another opinion. Janet Hubert, who was the original actress who played Aunt Vivian, wrote, “I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so-called reunion photo.” She added, “Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will.”

She explained, “There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

The cast reunited for a charitable cause, Sweet Blackberry, which helps spread “little known stories of African Americans to children.”

Parsons revealed the cast still remains relatively close, despite not often getting to spend time together in person. She confessed, “It’s really hard getting everyone together, particularly Will. I also live on the East Coast and no one else lives in New York. When I go to California I often get to see them.”

