Nicole Kidman Wants Americans To Support Donald Trump As President

Nicole Kidman seems to have a different view than most of the Hollywood superstars who have spoken out on Donald Trump‘s presidential election. The Moulin Rouge actress believes that the citizens of the United States need to come to terms with the fact that the billionaire real estate mogul will officially be the next leader in the oval office.

The 49-year-old actress is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australian and suggested that the election results are said are done.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically; I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based,” Kidman said while talking with BBC Two. “So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

She continued by saying: “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

In the past, the Stepford Wives star has typically refrained from offering her commentary on social issues. However, she has contributed to some Democratic causes over the years by making financial donations, according to New York Daily News. Kidman said to BBC Two that she is “very, very committed to women’s issues.”

While Kidman may feel like the people of the United States need to support Donald Trump, there has been a bevy of A-list celebrities that have continued to bash the President-elect.

Kidman’s former co-star from 1997’s The Peacemaker, George Clooney, totally lashed out at Donald Trump at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice earlier this week.

Clooney said: “The reality is that bad things happen when the lights have been turned off. That’s what the bad guys want. You have to have the lights on, and show what this really is, and show that these are human beings and not names and statistics. They are living and surviving and caring for one another. What you are doing is spectacular. Thank you for this.”

What are your thoughts about Nicole Kidman’s comments regarding President-elect Donald Trump?

