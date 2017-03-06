Nicole Kidman Went Fully Nude On HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Last Night

Nicole Kidman left nothing to the imagination on Sunday night’s episode of Big Little Lies. The 49-year-old went fully nude on the HBO show in an intense scene depicting a horrifying domestic violence scene.

The Oscar-winning actress, who portrays Celeste on the series, was shown topless in the shower when her husband interrupts. Alexander Skarsgard, who plays Celeste’s husband Perry, watches her for a moment before giving her a consolation gift.

Perry presents Celeste with a fancy necklace in order to atone for a physical altercation that occurred earlier in the episode. While in the shower, the truth of their abusive relationship is exposed as Celeste’s body was covered in bruises. Perry’s abusive treatment towards Celeste had been hinted at during the premiere of the series, but this was the first time that the extent of their marital issues has surfaced on the show. After putting the necklace on her, Perry then begins performing a sexual act on Celeste. While she didn’t try to fight him off, Celeste seemed uncomfortable and a bit frightened.

Earlier in the show, Perry was shown grabbing Celeste’s shoulder with extreme force that resulted in bruises on her body. The two then decided to attend couples’ therapy following the ordeal. While talking with a therapist, Perry admits that he has been physically abusive with his wife in the past.

“There’s a line between passion and rage,” Perry says. “And, I don’t know, sometimes we cross that.”

This isn’t the first time that Australian actress Nicole Kidman has gone nude. In last week’s episode, which was the second episode thus far in the series she seduced Perry with a FaceTime strip tease.

What was your reaction after seeing that shocking scene showing Nicole Kidman nude on Big Little Lies?

