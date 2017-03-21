Nicki Minaj Releases Ridiculous Twerking Video In Honor Of Defeating Aretha Franklin

Ever since she debuted on the music scene, Nicki Minaj has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. She’s solidified herself as one of the greatest current rappers, most likely headed to the hip-hop hall of fame, and her style has always made her stand out. The world of music and sex appeal collided when Minaj ousted Aretha Franklin as the female musician with most Billboard Hot 100 songs, a feat she celebrated by twerking to her heart’s content.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

It’s hard not to celebrate the accomplishment, as it’s taken a lot of hard work for Minaj to earn 76 Hot 100 Billboard hits in a career as short as hers has been. Franklin’s first album came out in the ’50s, whereas Minaj began her reign less than a decade ago.

This isn’t the first time Minaj’s career has been honored, as she’s received nearly 100 different awards in her career, including American Music Awards, BET Awards, and a variety of MTV awards. The rapper has received 10 nominations for Grammys but has yet to take home a golden gramophone. However, if Minaj eventually wins a Grammy, we can only imagine the intensity of the twerking video that would follows.

[H/T TMZ]