Nicki Minaj Has Gone Topless, Again

Nicki Minaj has followed up one of her most revealing selfies with a video snippet that’s just as steamy.

The video is a brief preview of the upcoming music video for her song “Regret In Your Tears,” and features Minaj in the same rope outfit she wore in her topless Easter photo.

The clip shows Minaj in bed with her male co-star, who can’t keep his hands off of the “Super Bass” singer/rapper. There are other shots of each solo in the bed, including one of Minaj performing a trance-like dance.

While the shots are sexy, the overall vibe of the trailer, which is directed by fashion photographers Mert and Marcus, is eerie. Scenes of bodies underwater and a dark forest are spliced between the bed shots while creepy pounding, sirens and ethereal vocals soundtrack the clips

That’s not the only music video Minaj teased this week. The “Anaconda” singer also teased the video for her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, entitled “No Frauds.”

The singer posted a couple sultry shots, including herself in a throne alongside Lil Wayne.

#YoungMoney @liltwist is all grown up. Watch #NoFraudsOnVEVO link in my bio 🚷cc: @champagnepapi @imguddagudda @jae_millz @mackmaine4president @tezzington A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

