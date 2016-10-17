Nicki Minaj Goes Full Out Fan Girl When Meeting Her Idol Lauryn Hill For The First Time

Even major Hollywood celebrities sometimes gush when they meet their all-time idol, and Nicki Minaj is no exception.

When the award-winning artist met Lauryn Hill at the Tidal X concert she literally fell to her knees and bowed down, grabbing Hill’s hand as she professed her love.

“I’m in love with you,” Nicki tells Hill while giving her a huge hug. “I’m in love with your spirit, your mind, everything about you.”

Minaj later took to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment, telling her fans she had an “outer body experience.”

“Excuse me while I have an outer body experience. Shaking, crying, a MESS!!!! 😩 this lady is the reason. Omg. The QUEEN. Goddess! The epitome! The bar! The *faints*. Ms Lauryn Hill told me to keep “spittin dat fire”. Is this real life!????,” she wrote.

Minaj also posted a few other photos of her and Hill to Instagram, each with a huge smile on their faces.

I quoted her in my HS YEARBOOK!!!!! Like 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #MsLaurynHill A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

It just goes to show that sometimes the stars really are just like us.

