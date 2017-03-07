Nicki Minaj Spotted In Bra And Skintight Skirt At Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj has been lighting up the Internet lately with some smoking hot looks. She’s back at it again today, in yet another sexy outfit, while she hits the town for Paris Fashion Week.

The 34-year-old rapper turned heads in a top that essentially just a black bra, displaying quite a bit of cleavage, and a tight mini-skirt with she tassels that swayed as she sashayed through the streets.

#Alaia everything 🎱 📸: @grizzleemusic #NickiInPARIS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Also rocking a pair of cage heels, Nicki donned a huge pair of shaded and complemented her outfit with a large tan fur coat, to help stave off the cold of those chilly Paris winters.

Wrapping up what has been a very busy week for her, Nicki was out for a star-filled dinner in honor of V Magazine.

All my favorite guys in one photo 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #StephenGan @mariotestino @karllagerfeld @hk0712 @vmagazine dinner 😛 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Earlier in the week, Nicki hit up the Haider Ackermann Autumn/Winter 2017 collection show and wowed the world in an outfit that covered one side of her chest, but left the other side completely bare, save a for a lone pastie keeping her public appropriate.

While she still showed quite a bit of her curvy figure last night she did manage to keep it a tad less revealing.

Amazing dinner @vmagazine with one of my fashion icons @karllagerfeld 😍😋 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

