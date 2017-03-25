Nicki Minaj Dons Bizarre Mask And Leather Outfit For Instagram

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share the most bizarre and sexy outfit to Instagram.

Nicki took to Instagram to share a very risqué photo of herself. The rapper was wearing black panties, a very accessorized belt, an accessorized bra and a very mysterious face mask. She paired the look with high black leather boots and black gloves with long gold metal nails. The rappers hair was down her back in two long braids.

She captioned the pic: “#NinjaNicki #NickiDaNINJA ~ Stakes are higher than a mutha. What u wanna bet that you’ll never find another? like me. I’m once in a lifetime. Only get all of me once in ya lifetime. I’ll leave u drowning in your wet dream. Swimming in that love, surf it up in your wet dream baby, let me blow your cover, come on make me wish I was your part time lover who’s immediately got – j/k #BarbieBackInAmerica #LightMyBodyUpVIDEOshoot featuring Lil Wayne @liltunechi David Guetta @davidguetta : @grizzleemusic.”

She posted another picture from the shoot showing off her back side as she sat on the ground and posed. She captioned this pic: “#LightMyBodyUp VIDEO shoot #BarbieBackInAmerica @davidguetta & Lil Wayne {@liltunechi}were in the building.”

#LightMyBodyUp VIDEO shoot 👅 #BarbieBackInAmerica @davidguetta & Lil Wayne {@liltunechi}were in the building 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

