Nick Diaz In Talks To Replace Robbie Lawler For UFC 205 Fight

All hope is not lost.

After Robbie Lawler pulled out of UFC 205 for unknown reasons, it looked like the mega slugfest against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone had been knocked out cold. But now it looks like Nick Diaz could turn things around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s not official yet, but the rumor mill is churning. But if Diaz does indeed replace Lawler, fans will undoubtedly be in for a fight to remember.

Diaz has had a rocky last couple of years. He hasn’t secured a win in the octagon since 2011 and he received an 18-month suspension for marijuana. But that’s not slowing this fighter down. Actually, on the contrary.

Diaz isn’t interested in just fighting. No. He wants to fight the biggest names in MMA, and if this bout works out, he’ll get just that.

How do you feel about Diaz replacing Lawler to fight against Cerrone?

[ H/T Lowkickmma ]