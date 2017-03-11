Nick Cannon Explains His Unexpected Exit From ‘America’s Got Talent’

It wasn’t just a dramatic move on Nick Cannon’s part to leave America’s Got Talent.

According to Us Weekly, Cannon had been planning on exiting because the show was restricting his artistic abilities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When people start to put restraints on my creativity, as an artist, I just have to stand on my square and stand for something,” Cannon said. “I’ve never operated for monetary gain. Money isn’t one of the things that moves me or inspires me. … Everything I do is calculated.”

Cannon left the show last month after he claims the network threatened to fire him over a joke he made in a Showtime special.

In a lengthy Facebook post after he quit the show, Cannon wrote, “I will not be silenced, controlled, or treated like a piece of property. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to ‘put me in my place’ for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head.”

On Friday he added to the commentary surrounding his departure saying, “I feel like change is growth. I wish everyone the best. I wish all the new people involved the best. I wish the brand to continue to flourish. I’ve got love for the network, I’ve got love for the production, and I feel like I’m growing as an artist, and as a human being, to bigger and better things.”

Whatever happened, we wish Cannon the best on his next creative move!

Up Next:

This story first appeared at Womanista.