NFL Star In Critical Condition After Deadly Car Crash

Former NFL running back Isaiah Pead is in critical condition following a grisly car wreck in Columbus, Ohio.



Pead lost control of his vehicle and drove off the side of the freeway. His car crashed through a guard rail and down an embankment, hitting several trees as it careened down the hill. Pead was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery, and now rests in critical condition.

Wesley Richardson was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected during the crash, though he has been listed in stable condition.

Pead has played in three games this season fro the Miami Dolphins and previously spent four years with the Rams.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pead and we wish him a speedy recovery.

