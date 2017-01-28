New Sofia Vergara Photos Surface, And They Are Guaranteed To Set Fire To All Computer Screens

With a couple as good-looking as Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, it’s tough to decide which hit actor you’re more envious of. As the two took a night out on the town for a date night on Friday, the two looked every bit the Hollywood couple they’ve gained a reputation as.

😍😍😍 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:33am PST

The Modern Family star opted for a casual pair of high-waisted ripped jeans to remind people of the curves she can maintain at the age of 44. Partnered with the denim was a snug black turtleneck which helped elongate her torso. With a slight chill in the air on a winter night in Beverly Hills, she also added a long tan coat to complete the ensemble.

The pair has been picture perfect the past few months, from their exotic vaction for the holidays to Vergara throwing Manganiello an awesome 40th birthday, which she nicknamed “Joe-chella.” Many celebrity couples try to separate their private lives from their public lives, but Vergara seems to take joy in sharing intimate moments with her fans.

In a recent interview, Vergara said, “We enjoy our privacy, but we have the best fans in the world and we know it makes them happy to see us happy and in love.”

The star also talked about why she waited until she was older to make a more permanent romantic commitment to someone when speaking with Hola! magazine. When asked about the delay, she responded, “Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son. I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home.”

Vergara gained a lot of attention with her role in Modern Family, with both praise and criticism. She’s a comedic powerhouse, but people have accused her of mocking the Latin woman stereotype. She countered that argument, positing, “What’s wrong with being a stereotype?”

The actress confessed, “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes.” The criticisms hurt the actress personally, revealing, “It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

