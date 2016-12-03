New Ronald Gasser Photo Surfaces In Joe McKnight Shooting Case

TMZ Sports has gotten a photo of Ronald Gasser moments after he allegedly shot Joe McKnight. It can be seen here.

The witness who snapped the photo says Gasser was yelling at McKnight’s body after the fatal shots were fired, allegedly.

According to TMZ Sports, the witness is not the same person who spoke with NOLA.com. The new witness apparently heard the two men arguing on Thursday afternoon while she was visiting a nearby business.

The witness says that after shots were fired and the football star went down, Gasser allegedly said, “I told you I was going to f**k you up.” Gasser then paced for a few seconds and then put the gun on the trunk of his car.

The witness says Gasser then took the gun and put it inside of his car while waiting for police to arrive.

TMZ Sports reports that when police arrived on the scene, Gasser calmly informed officers the gun was inside his car and was cooperative. TMZ did reach out to officials, but say the police are adamant Gasser did not fire a shot while standing over McKnight’s body.

Aside from what has actually happened, our deepest condolences go out to McKnight’s family during this difficult time.

