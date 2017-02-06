New Poster For Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Released

The Super Bowl trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has finally been released, and it was as epic as anyone would’ve imagined.

Not only did the new footage give the first in-depth look at the film’s villains, but the trailer gave fans the first look at Will Turner. The character has been absent from the series since the third movie.

In addition to the trailer, Disney has released an all-new poster for the film. Dead Men Tell No Tales is scribbled across a gritty close-up of Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

