New Photos Of A Toned Miley Cyrus Surface

Miley Cyrus has been keeping a tight fitness regime as of late, as evidenced by the recent photos that surfaced of her and fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

As spotted by Entertainment Tonight, the pop star was seen in close-fitting, bright red athletic wear walking her two dogs, Mary Jane and Dora.

Cyrus’ toned physique is on full display, complete with some extremely toned abs.

As far as accessories, the “Wrecking Ball” singer was rocking a gold medallion necklace, simple rounded shades and some rings. Her four tattoos on her right arm are also visible.

Hemsworth kept things a little more low-key with a simple white T-shirt, black shorts and sunglasses.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen Cyrus showcase her sporty side. In between photos of her adorable pups, she regularly posts shots of her in workout/yoga attire, often with captions about her regime.

“I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again!,” she wrote in one post. “Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground!”

I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

As for other general Cyrus updates, she’s believed to be working on a follow-up to her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. As far as her acting career goes, she last appeared in the Woody Allen mini-series Crisis in Six Scenes, which premiered on Amazon late last year.

You can follow Miley Cyrus on Instagram at @mileycyrus.

