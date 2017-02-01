New Kim Kardashian Swimsuit Pics Emerge From Costa Rica

All new photos of Kim Kardashian in a swimsuit have surfaced online. The 36-year-old mother of two flaunted her curvy figure while on vacation in Costa Rica with her famous family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed rocking a black two-piece that consisted of a high-necked crop top and high-cut bikini bottoms, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kim Kardashian was having an absolute blast as she played in the waterfall at the tropical destination.

Judging by the steamy snap, Kim’s exercise regimen has totally been paying off. Earlier this week, the reality star shared video from a workout session with her sister Khloe Kardashian. The two documented their gym session on Snapchat.

In one of the videos, the Selfish author was clearly feeling herself as she said to the camera, “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?”

Kim Kardashian isn’t necessarily one to share videos from her workouts like her sisters Khloe and Kourtney do on a regular basis. However, Kim did explain earlier this week that she makes sure to exercise every single day.

“So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why,” Kim said. “I’m just not Kourtney and Khloe. But I workout but it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”

While in Costa Rica, the Kardashian-Jenner crew has been staying at a luxurious 30,000-square-foot Villa Manzu, according to Us Weekly. The incredible pad includes a private bathroom, movie theater, gym, two swimming pools, and a spa.

On Sunday night, Kim and her sisters went to a family dinner. The wife of rapper Kanye West was pictured wearing a see-through dress that left nothing to the imagination. Check out the snap here.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one to show off her fit physique while in Costa Rica this week. Kourtney and Kylie Jenner have both shared some seriously sexy pics on social media. Kourtney posted a slew of sizzling photos this weekend including nudes from the pool. Kylie Jenner wore one of her most revealing outfits ever going braless in a plunging dress.

