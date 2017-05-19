New Jersey Man Connects With Sender of Message in a Bottle

When Vincent Stango was out walking on the beach in New Jersey around two weeks ago, he was surprised to discover a bottle with a message inside.

“Basically the message says, ‘Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart. If you would, call or email me,’” Stango told CBS New York.

The message included two phone numbers and an email, and was signed Stuart and England. The missive was written on paper from Cunard Cruise Line, which travels from England to New York. Stango reached out to Stuart, and finally heard back after a few days.

The Ashbury Park Press reports that the pair have exchanged several text messages, and Stuart, who identified himself as Stuart Brown of Yorkshire, England in a call to the publication Thursday, shared that he had dropped several bottles into the ocean while on a world tour aboard the Queen Elizabeth ocean liner.

“On the way to New York from Southampton I threw two bottles,” he explained, noting that they were empty scotch bottles. “One was 150 miles west of Ireland and one was about the same distance from New York, so I’m guessing that’s the bottle that’s been found.”

Brown said that he threw five bottles in total on the trip, two in the Atlantic, two in the Caribbean and one in the Pacific. The bottle Stango found is so far the only one that received a response, and the two have since exchanged messages.

“I do it to get in touch with people,” Brown said. “You might find somebody and make a friend. I like to think people find them. You never know what will happen.”

