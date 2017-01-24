New Iggy Azalea Pics Surface, And She Went Full Bikini And Jet Skis

Iggy Azalea was photographed on her exotic beach vacation with her new boyfriend and the “Fancy” rapper showed off some serious skin.

The 26-year-old musician and her producer beau, LJay Currie, hung out on a yacht. The lovebirds were pictured making out while Currie couldn’t manage to keep his hands off of Azalea’s famously curvaceous backside.

Iggy was rocking braids that cascaded down her back and a red bikini that will make your jaw drop.

Check out the photos here.

Even though the two have only been together for a short while, Iggy and Currie seemed to have formed an intimate bond.

Later in on the day, the Australian rapper ditched her boyfriend to hang with the birthday boy Lil Doe, also known as Chuckie Bones.

On Friday, the blonde bombshell shared a snap with her more than 24 million with Chuckie Bones.

“Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can’t believe you’re almost a real grown up now…aghhhh!”

Happy Birthday 🎈 @ChuckieBones I can’t believe you’re almost a real grown up now…. aghhhhh! A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

During the beach vacation, Iggazy Azalea wasn’t shy about showing off her rocking bod. In the past, she hasn’t been afraid to admit to having plastic surgery to enhance her looks.

Azalea is good friends with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ghavami, and regularly posts pictures with him on social media.

In recent months, Azalea gave the doctor a birthday shout out on Instagram. “Happy birthday @DrGhavami,” she wrote. “It might seem obvious I’d hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard. But vanity aside; Ash you’re hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker and someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don’t share that sentiment) So cheers to you! I’m proud to call you my friend.”

Judging by the bikini photos of Iggy at the beach, her new boyfriend LJay Currie is clearly a big fan of what Dr. Ghavami has done to Azalea’s body.

What was your reaction after seeing these new Iggy Azalea bikini pics?

