New Friday The 13th Begins Filming This March

With news that casting directors are searching for twins to play a young Jason Voorhees for Bryan Fuller and Breck Eisner’s latest installment in the Friday the 13th Series, new reports have stated the production is set to begin filming in March.

Fan site Fridaythe13thfranchise.com reports that pre-production is underway in Conyers, Georgia, and that Fuller’s production company Platinum Dunes will roll film on the new movie between March and May.

The site notes that the filming notice is interesting due to its proximity to Covington, Georgia, where filming for Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI took place. But whether the filmmakers are going for an aesthetic continuity or if the location has implications for the story’s lore is pure speculation at this point.

But these developments are encouraging that the new film is on the right track. With casting currently underway and production set to begin, new details should start trickling out.

The film is rumored to include Jason’s family members and deal with the killer’s origin and mythos.

It should also be noted that this film is being classified as Friday the 13th Part 13, returning to the original title scheme while highlighting that significant number. It is also tentatively scheduled to be released on October 13th—a Friday.