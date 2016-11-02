New Emojis First Look Reveals Face Palms, Avocados, And More

Emojis: We all know them, and we all love them. Which is why we’re particularly excited at Apple’s batch of new emojis in iOS 10.2.



There are quite a few new emojis rolling out in the new update, including Avocado, Fox Face, Owl, Shrug, Face Palm and many, many more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In total, there are 72 new emojis, including 16 new professions and six skin tone options.

In addition to the new emojis, Apple has reworked the existing ones as well. The new art style is more bulbous with sharper details and looks a little more 3D.

Which new emoji is your favorite?

[ H/T Emojipedia ]