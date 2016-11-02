New Emojis First Look Reveals Face Palms, Avocados, And More

Emojis: We all know them, and we all love them. Which is why we’re particularly excited at Apple’s batch of new emojis in iOS 10.2.
There are quite a few new emojis rolling out in the new update, including Avocado, Fox Face, Owl, Shrug, Face Palm and many, many more.
Videos by PopCulture.com
In total, there are 72 new emojis, including 16 new professions and six skin tone options.
- 🤣 Rolling On The Floor Laughing
- 🤠 Face With Cowboy Hat
- 🤡 Clown Face
- 🤥 Lying Face
- 🤤 Drooling Face
- 🤢 Nauseated Face
- 🤧 Sneezing Face
- 🤴 Prince
- 🤶 Mother Christmas
- 🤵 Man In Tuxedo
- 🤷 Shrug
- 🤦 Face Palm
- 🤰 Pregnant Woman
- 🕺 Man Dancing
- 🤳 Selfie
- 🤞 Hand With Index And Middle Fingers Crossed
- 🤙 Call Me Hand
- 🤛 Left-Facing Fist
- 🤜 Right-Facing Fist
- 🤚 Raised Back Of Hand
- 🤝 Handshake
- 🖤 Black Heart
- 🦍 Gorilla
- 🦊 Fox Face
- 🦌 Deer
- 🦏 Rhinoceros
- 🦇 Bat
- 🦅 Eagle
- 🦆 Duck
- 🦉 Owl
- 🦎 Lizard
- 🦈 Shark
- 🦐 Shrimp
- 🦑 Squid
- 🦋 Butterfly
- 🥀 Wilted Flower
- 🥝 Kiwifruit
- 🥑 Avocado
- 🥔 Potato
- 🥕 Carrot
- 🥒 Cucumber
- 🥜 Peanuts
- 🥐 Croissant
- 🥖 Baguette Bread
- 🥞 Pancakes
- 🥓 Bacon
- 🥙 Stuffed Flatbread
- 🥚 Egg
- 🥘 Shallow Pan Of Food
- 🥗 Green Salad
- 🥛 Glass of Milk
- 🥂 Clinking Glasses
- 🥃 Tumbler Glass
- 🥄 Spoon
- 🛑 Octagonal Sign
- 🛴 Scooter
- 🛵 Motor Scooter
- 🛶 Canoe
- 🥇 First Place Medal
- 🥈 Second Place Medal
- 🥉 Third Place Medal
- 🥊 Boxing Glove
- 🥋 Martial Arts Uniform
- 🤸 Person Doing Cartwheel
- 🤼 Wrestlers
- 🤽 Water Polo
- 🤾 Handball
- 🤺 Fencer
- 🥅 Goal Net
- 🤹 Juggling
- 🥁 Drum With Drumsticks
- 🛒 Shopping Trolley
In addition to the new emojis, Apple has reworked the existing ones as well. The new art style is more bulbous with sharper details and looks a little more 3D.
Which new emoji is your favorite?
[ H/T Emojipedia ]