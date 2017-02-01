New Details Surface On Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Being Arrested

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel recently spoke out about the amounts of abuse she has suffered over the years at the hand of her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. This revelation comes shortly after Hoppy was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment after confronting Frankel at their daughter’s school.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” Hoppy’s attorney stated after the arrest. “His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

According to reports, earlier on January 31, 2017, Hoppy confronted Frankel and a friend at his daughter’s school. He allegedly yelled at her, threatening to “destroy” her, no matter how many lawyers she sent after him. He had also, allegedly, been sending threatening and abusive texts and emails to Frankel despite her sending a cease and desist letter.

After his arrest, Hoppy denies the charges against him. Frankel’s attorney, Barry Zone, issued a statement for the reality star: “Ms. Frankel’s decision to report Mr. Hoppy’s abusive behavior followed years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking, and torment on an almost daily basis.”

Of course, Frankel’s statement went on to mention that not only was Hoppy sending her hundreds of messages, in the forms of emails, text, and facetime requests, but he also sent messages to her assistants and boyfriend, his language and anger escalating with each message.

Eventually, he would make comments such as, “I’ll never go away,” and “you left me no choice but to go to extremes.” Hoppy allegedly continued to say that he will continue to communicate with her how he sees fit. Zone claims that Hoppy requested a copy of her life insurance and said that he’d “pray” for her.

“These acts of mental and psychological abuse are domestic violence, pure and simple,” Zone continues “No woman, celebrity or not, deserves to have their allegations of such abuse taken lightly, and we are grateful to the NYPD for their immediate action to protect Ms. Frankel.”

A judge has since issued a restraining order against Hoppy. Hopefully, that will help Frankel and her daughter get some peace.

