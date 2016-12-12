New Details Revealed on Cause of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Split

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa have separated and it seems that it might be the show that led to their split.

All new #fliporflop on tonight @hgtv A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 8, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

A source close to the family revealed that their “incompatible” reactions to fame led to the tensions in their marriage.

“In a lot of ways they just seemed wildly incompatible,” the source told People. “She has champagne tastes, and he’s a beer-from-a-can kind of guy.”

The source continued, “And that was okay for a while when all they could afford was canned beer — they were on the same page, working together to make it and to do the best with what they had. But the stardom from the show, and the money from the show, meant that she started to feel like she could finally have some of the finer things in life.”

According to the source, “He just couldn’t or didn’t want to keep up.”

The couple revealed on Monday that they had mutually decided to separate after seven years of marriage. They share two young children.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they announced in a statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they continued. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.