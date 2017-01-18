New Details Revealed On Blac Chyna And Potentially Another Child With Rob Kardashian

Ever since their daughter Dream was born, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a tumultuous relationship. They’ve fought, reconciled, confided in Snapchat, and been rushed to the hospital in the less than three months since Dream’s arrival. Thanks to a recent Instagram post in which commenters thought they noticed Chyna with a “baby bump,” details have surfaced about another child being on the way.

Although there’s no confirmation if she is already once again expecting, sources told In Touch that she very much wants to have another baby with Rob.

An insider to the couple told In Touch, “She’s told friends she’s always planned to have two Kardashian babies,” adding, “She and Rob break up, move out, get back together, and have amazing make-up sex. Chyna could easily be pregnant again already.”

This all sounds well and good for the couple, but the rest of the Kardashians want to distance themselves as much as possible from Chyna. Kris Jenner thinks that Chyna has been emotionally abusive to Rob and won’t stand for it.

Supposedly, Kris and the rest of the Kardashians are aiming to compile all the information they can gather about Chyna, from rumors of infidelity and her abusive language towards him, to expose her to prevent things from moving forward. The household hold her accountable for Rob’s recent issues with drugs, depression, and diet, with his diet being the reason he was rushed to the hospital, having caused issues with his diabetes.

An insider told In Touch that Jenner has gone so far as to hire a private investigator to get as much proof as possible.

It shouldn’t be too hard to get proof, seeing as Chyna’s phone was hacked a couple of weeks ago and text message screenshots were posted to her Instagram account where she’s seen ridiculing Rob.

Do you think Rob’s family has a right to try to separate Chyna and Rob or do you think they should leave the couple alone? Let us know in the comments!

